CJI Impeachment Motion LIVE Updates: Will Challenge Venkaiah's 'Illegal' Decision in SC, Says Congress

Apr 23, 2018 6:56 pm (IST)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to reject the Opposition's impeachment plea of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was done with a "certain degree of non-application of mind". "I am sorry to say that about the honourable Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha (Naidu), but I think that the methods, that had been very clearly laid down -- both in the constitutional procedures and the rules -- have not been followed," Yechury told PTI. He said the presiding officer of either House, in which the impeachment motion has been moved, does not have the discretion to independently decide about the validity of the motion. The motion needs to be referred to a three-member committee, which normally should include a Supreme Court judge, a high court chief justice and a jurist. Yechury, who was re-elected as the party's general secretary yesterday, said if that committee gives the findings, saying the impeachment motion is untenable, then the Chairman could have taken the decision. "But, without doing that, taking that decision (rejection of impeachment plea) smacks of a certain degree of non-application of mind and also been in a hurry. I am sure that the members will go to the Supreme Court to appeal because that is the right the members have," Yechury said. "I can say this with a certain degree of experience, because... (of the impeachment notice) I moved against Justice Soumitra Sen of the Calcutta High Court," the 65-year-old Left leader said.