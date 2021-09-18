CJI Ramana Led SC Collegium Reshuffles 41 High Court Judges, 13 Chief Justices in Single Stroke

In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday reshuffled 41 High Court judges, 13 High Court chief justices and 28 Judges.

The Collegium recommended the appointment of eight High Court judges as Chief Justices of various HCs and transferred five HC chief justices as head of other HCs. In addition to this, it recommended transfers of 28 HC judges, many of whom had requested for the same, from their present HCs to other HCs, The Times of India reported.

Headed by CJI Ramana, the Collegium comprised Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and L N Rao.

The Union law ministry is expected to receive the recommendations by Saturday for processing, the report added.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI Ramana filled nine vacant posts in the top court and recommended over 110 names for appointment as High Court judges under one month’s time.

Here’s a look at the recommendations

Justice Rajesh Bindal, who as acting chief justice of Calcutta HC stayed the bail granted to TMC ministers and MLAs arrested in Narada scam on a letter petition by CBI, has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Allahabad HC, the biggest HC in the country with a sanctioned strength of 160 judges.

Chief Justice of Tripura HC, Akil Kureshi has been recommended to be transferred to Rajasthan HC as CJ.

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, transferred from Andhra Pradesh HC to Chhattisgarh HC; Justice Mohd Rafiq from Madhya Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh HC; Justice Indrajit Mahanty from Rajasthan HC to Tripura HC and Justice Biswanath Somadder from Meghalaya to Sikkim HC are the four CJs who have been transferred.

Justice Prakash Srivastava, who is the senior-most judge in Madhya Pradesh HC, has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Calcutta HC.

Acting chief justice of Chhattisgarh HC Prashant Kumar Mishra is recommended to be appointed as the chief justice of Andhra Pradesh HC.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of Allahabad HC has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of Karnataka HC.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Telangana HC.

Justice Ranjit V More, who is the most senior judge in Meghalaya HC, has been recommended for appointment as CJ of Meghalaya.

Karnataka High Court Judge Arvind Kumar has been recommended for appointment as CJ of Gujarat HC. Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath who is the acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC.

