CJI Ranjan Gogoi Administers Oath of Office to Four New SC Judges, Takes Strength to 28
The swearing-in ceremony started at 10:30 am in court number 1 of the apex court and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi administered oath of office to the four judges.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: Justices Hemant Gupta, R Subhash Reddy, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi were Friday sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court, taking its strength to 28.
The president had Thursday given his assent to the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium for elevating Gupta, Reddy, Shah and Rastogi, who were chief justices of different high courts, as apex court judges.
While Justice Gupta was the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Reddy was the Gujarat High Court's chief justice.
Justice Shah was the chief justice of the Patna High Court and Justice Rastogi was the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.
The apex court has a sanctioned strength of 31. With the elevation of these four new judges, the strength has risen from 24 to 28.
