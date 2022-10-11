CHANGE LANGUAGE
Justice DY Chandrachud Set to Become Next Chief Justice of India

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 11:13 IST

Delhi, India

L: Justice DY Chandrachud | R: CJI UU Lalit. (Photo via Twitter)

The recommendation was made in a full court meeting held by the Judges of the top court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. The recommendation was made in a full court meeting on Tuesday held by the Judges of the top court.

With this, Justice Chandrachud would assume charge as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9 and would have a tenure of over two years.

As per protocol, the incumbent CJI has to send a formal letter recommending his successor to the government. The letter is then handed over to the next CJI and sent to the law minister.

A meeting was reportedly scheduled at 10:15 am of all SC judges for a formal handing over of the letter.

Justice DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10, 2024.

Justice DY Chandrachud has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He has been associated with the Bombay High Court too and was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court in 2016.

first published:October 11, 2022, 10:50 IST
last updated:October 11, 2022, 11:13 IST