Clad in PPE Suit, CM Stalin Enters Covid Wards of Coimbatore Hospital To Boost Morale of Doctors, Patients

Clad in a PPE suit, CM MK Stalin went for a visit to Covid wards and ICUs in a Coimbatore hospital today against all advice to boost the morale of the frontline workers.

Taking to Twitter, the DMK chief tweeted photographs of his visit and said, “I entered the Covid ward against advise to reassure doctors and frontline workers who risk their lives besides patients and their families."

The CM added that his move will help infuse confidence among the doctors and patients to fight the deadly virus and hoped that the comfort and consolation that others provide will cure the disease.

On Saturday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang too wore a PPE and went to Covid care centres to instill confidence among health workers and patients.

Also Read: Covid-19: Govt Asks Private TV News Channels to Display Four New Helpline Numbers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday flagged off 50 car ambulances for use in five zones of the city corporation for transporting Covid-19 patients to hospitals. Ten ambulances were dedicated to each zone. Stalin then visited Government ESI Hospital, an exclusive facility for COVID-19 treatment. Wearing a PPE kit, he went around the facility and made inquiries about the conditions with some patients.

Stalin, who is on a visit to three western districts of Erode, Tirupur, and Coimbatore, arrived here after reviewing the situation and facilities at Perundurai IRT Hospital in Erode and a centre set up at Kumaran College in Tirupur, in view of the increasing Covid-19 positive cases.

State Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian and his Cabinet colleagues K Ramachandran and R Sakkarapani were also present. The chief minister will hold discussions with senior officials in the three districts about the situation and steps to be taken to control the pandemic spread.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here