Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Claims About Military Dimension of Items Seized by India from Chinese Ship Factually Incorrect: Pakistan

India on Thursday said it has conveyed its concerns to China after seizure of an item having military applications from a Chinese ship which was detained by Indian authorities at Gujarat's Kandla port last month.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Claims About Military Dimension of Items Seized by India from Chinese Ship Factually Incorrect: Pakistan
Representative Image.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday rejected as "factually incorrect" India's assertion that the industrial autoclave seized from a Karachi-bound Chinese ship at the Kandla port has military applications, saying similar furnaces are being used in several industries around the world over.

India on Thursday said it has conveyed its concerns to China after seizure of an item having military applications from a Chinese ship which was detained by Indian authorities at Gujarat's Kandla port last month.

The autoclave seized from 'Da Cui Yan', the Hong Kong flagged ship bound for Karachi.

"We have noted the reports about inspection and seizure by the Indian authorities of an item from a Pakistan bound commercial vessel by the Indian authorities," Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said.

It said that the private company in Pakistan which had imported the item under question had approached the government.

"Claims about the possible military dimension of the held item are factually incorrect. Similar furnaces are being used in several industries in Pakistan and the world over, the FO said.

It further said that the item under question is a heat treatment furnace casing system which has several industrial applications and it is not listed in any international export control list.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the autoclave seized from the ship is a heat treatment furnace shell system and not a dual-use item under the non-proliferation and export control.

The dual-use products or items have both civilian and military use. The items put under restricted list are used on missiles and nuclear weapons.

The FO said that contrary to what is being claimed, the item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram