1-min read

Claps, Plates, Conch Shells and Crackers Pierce Through 'Janata Curfew' as India Thanks Its Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people for expressing their gratitude towards those at the forefront of fight against coronavirus outbreak.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Claps, Plates, Conch Shells and Crackers Pierce Through 'Janata Curfew' as India Thanks Its Heroes
Families bang pans and clap to cheer health workers following coronavirus outbreaks, in New Delhi on March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

New Delhi: With bells, plates, claps, conch shells, and in some cases even crackers, people across the country on Sunday evening expressed appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

The clanging sounds rang in the air as the clock struck five and people came out in balconies, lawns and terrace following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show solidarity with doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services, as the country observed an unprecedented 'Janta Curfew' to check the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people for expressing their gratitude towards those at the forefront of fight against coronavirus outbreak.

"The country thanked each person who led the fight against the corona virus. Many thanks to the countrymen," Modi wrote on Twitter. Earlier, he had reminded people to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus, and extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, he had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others.

Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing out bells.

