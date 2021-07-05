Clash Between Two Mothers Forces Teen To End Up At Govt Shelter

Ghatal town in Bengal’s West Midnapore district reported a dramatic incident on Sunday when a teenager was caught in the crosshairs of a tug-of-war between her two mothers -one adoptive and the other biological.

Fifteen years ago in 2006, Debu Dolui, a driver by profession, came across a three-year-old toddler crying on the side of a road. He rescued her and brought her home. He and his wife tried their best to look for the mother of the child, but when their search yielded no results, they decided to adopt her. They brought her up as their own daughter and named her Piu.

The couple lives in Ajab Nagar area of Ghatal. Everything went well for 15 years, but suddenly one fine morning, a couple, Rocky and Itu Samanta, turned up at their doors claiming that the girl was their biological daughter who they lost years ago.

Upon being questioned why they did not report their daughter as missing before the police, they replied that Itu had misplaced her daughter owing to a mental illness, but later they did try to look for her.

Owing to the clash between the two families, Piu had to leave for a government shelter. Her adoptive mother Chhabi Dolui is extremely depressed and begging for her daughter to be returned to her.

