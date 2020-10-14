Clash Breaks out Between Two Groups at Mumbai's Chembur Area, Case Registered

A brawl broke out between two groups at a society in Mumbai's Chembur area. One person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case, while two others are absconding. The incident took place in Nityanand Society in Chembur. On October 10, around 12.30 am, two groups suddenly started fighting in the society's parking lot. The society's CCTV cameras captured the whole incident.

According to reports, the two groups had been arguing and later led to the brawl. While family members initially tried to step in, the argument eventually got heated that both the groups started kicking and punching each other.

Local residents advised the two groups to settle the dispute as the incident caused a commotion in the society.

A case has been registered at the Chembur Police Station. While it is still not known what caused the incident, the police are investigating the matter.

Back in May, another argument turned violent in Chembur when a war of words over wearing face masks, as part of COVID-19 precautions, escalated into an attempt to murder. While one person was arrested for the incident, four others went absconding. Also, a person critically injured and was admitted to a hospital.

As per a report in The Hindu, Tilak Nagar Police had said that the incident occurred in Nagewadi on PL Lokhande Road. Kirti Singh Rana and his brother Indersingh were walking towards their home when a group of five strangers allegedly surrounded them near a public toilet in their locality.

According to reports, the brothers had earlier got into an argument with the five accused as they were roaming around the locality without wearing face masks, which has been made compulsory in light of the COVID-19 crisis.