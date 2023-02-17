Clash in Jharkhand Town: Suspension of Internet Services Extended

Suspension of all types of internet services in Palamu district has been extended till 10 AM of February 19 following a clash between two groups over erection of a gate for the coming Shivratri festival in Panki town, a senior official said on Thursday.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of Panki during the day, Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde said adding that an FIR has been registered against 145 people by name and 500 unnamed.

Senior police officers including district SP Chandan Kumar Sinha are camping in Panki, where police and para-military personnel staged a flag march to inculcate confidence among the residents. Schools and markets remained closed.

Around 1000 district police and para-military personnel were deployed in the town to maintain law and order, Dodde said.

A clash between two groups belonging to different communities broke out in Panki over erecting a welcome gate for the Shivratri festival. While one group wanted the gather, the other did not. Over half a dozen people including a junior police officer and four constables were injured in brick-batting.

All types of internet services in Palamu district had been suspended from 4 pm on Wednesday to 4 pm on Thursday. Considering the prevailing situation, the suspension was extended till 10 AM of February 19, Dodde said.

Inspector General (Palamu range) Raj Kumar Lakra told PTI that altogether 13 people including a former Mukhiya (Chief) of Panki West panchayat Nehal Khan were arrested so far in connection with the clash.

The situation is tense but well under control as adequate police and para-military force have been deployed in Panki, Lakra said.

Miscreants have set a cattle shed in the premises of a house on fire on Wednesday night. However, no cattle were harmed in the incident, he said.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC since Wednesday following the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here