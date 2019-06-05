Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Clashes Between Protesters, Security Forces After Eid Prayers in Some Parts of Kashmir

Officials have said security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order situation

PTI

June 5, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
Clashes Between Protesters, Security Forces After Eid Prayers in Some Parts of Kashmir
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Srinagar: Clashes between protestors and security forces broke out after Eid prayers in some parts of Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt, they said.

Protesters pelted stones on security personnel in some parts of the old city after Eid prayers. Similar incidents were reported in Sopore in north Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir, the officials said.

In Nowhatta area of the city, masked protestors reportedly held banners in support of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and slain militant commander Zakir Musa. However, police officials said they are verifying the veracity of these reports.

Security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order situation, they said.

The situation elsewhere in the valley remained peaceful, they said.

The festival of Eid was celebrated with much fanfare in other parts of the state with people thronging mosques, shrines and Eidgahs to offer prayers on the culmination of the holy moth of Ramzan.

The biggest gathering of people was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine where thousands of faithful offered the Eid prayers, officials said.

Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta in the old city also witnessed a huge crowd.

There were large congregation in Sonawar and Soura shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns in the valley.

