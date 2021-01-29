Clashes Break Out Between Farmers and Locals at Singhu Border; Lathi Charge, Tear Gas Used

Clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a large group of people claiming to be locals at the Singhu border on Friday as police resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The locals demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had ”insulted” the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day. Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them.

Both sides also pelted stones at each other. Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on Tuesday.