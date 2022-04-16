Clashes During Religious Procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 2 Cops Injured, Adequate Forces Deployed

Clashes broke out between members of two communities in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area after stones were allegedly pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession called ‘Shobha Yatra’.

Two policemen — one sub-inspector and one constable — have been injured in the incident. Whether or not the two received gunshot wounds will be established only after hospital gives a report, Sources told News18. No other civilian has been reported injured this far, they said.

Additional forces have also been deployed in other areas which are considered vulnerable and tense.

Delhi Commissioner of Police told CNN-News18that strict action will be taken against the rioters once the situation is brought under control. “Our first priority is to bring the situation under control…but strict action will be taken against rioters,” he said.

Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been apprised of the situation and senior officers of Delhi Police are reaching the spot. Adequate forces have been deployed by the MHA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged everyone to maintain peace and order. “It is important to maintain peace and order … police and other forces led by the central government will take action. I request everyone to maintain peace,” he said.

दिल्ली के जहांगीर पुरी में शोभायात्रा में पथराव की घटना बेहद निंदनीय है। जो भी दोषी हों उन पर सख़्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। सभी लोगों से अपील- एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर शांति बनाए रखें।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

Sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Special Commissioner of Police Deependra Pathak who was on ground. Shah instructed them both to strictly to maintain law and order, source said.

This is a developing story.

