LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Clashes Break Out in MP’s Rajgarh District on Republic Day, Police Imposes Restrictions

The security has also been beefed up in the area and sixteen people were arrested after the two clashing groups filed the FIRs.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2019, 9:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Clashes Break Out in MP’s Rajgarh District on Republic Day, Police Imposes Restrictions
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Bhopal: Clashes broke out between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Republic Day, following which the police imposed restrictions in the area. Two students were reportedly injured during the clashes.

The incident took place in Khujner village, the Times of India reported.

The police has imposed section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than four people) in the area to contain the situation. The security has also been beefed up in the area.Sixteen people were arrested after the two clashing groups filed the FIRs.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram