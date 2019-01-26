Clashes Break Out in MP’s Rajgarh District on Republic Day, Police Imposes Restrictions

Clashes broke out between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Republic Day, following which the police imposed restrictions in the area. Two students were reportedly injured during the clashes.The incident took place in Khujner village, the Times of India reported.The police has imposed section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than four people) in the area to contain the situation. The security has also been beefed up in the area.Sixteen people were arrested after the two clashing groups filed the FIRs.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.