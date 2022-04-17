Clashes During Hanuman Jayanti in Andhra After Procession Nears Mosque; 20 Detained

As the violence in Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpur made news on Saturday, Andhra too witnessed a similar incident after clashes broke out in Holagunda on Saturday when members of the right-wing body Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) took out a rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Stone pelting took place when the procession neared a mosque and the VHP members started playing loud music and chanting slogans. Twenty people were detained by police after the incident.

Police in various regions of India had been on high alert for Hanuman Jayanti processions after clashes had been reported during Ram Navami celebrations. In Maharashtra, MNS leader Raj Thackeray had raised the issue of ‘azaan being played at high volume from loudspeakers atop mosques’ and had asked authorities to curb the practice, right ahead of his programme in Pune.

Severe clashes had taken place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening due to the ‘Shobha Yatra’ that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The situation is under control now as the Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation. Some vehicles were torched by mobs during the violence that occurred at around 6 pm.

Advertisement

Special Commissioner (law and order) Dependra Pathak said six policemen have been injured. “One of them, the sub-inspector, has been shot in the hand. There was no firing from the police side. Tear gas shells were fired by the police," he said, adding that rioting and attempt to murder case against unknown has been registered.

Two policemen - one sub-inspector and one constable - have been injured in the incident. Sources told News18 that whether the cops received gunshot wounds or not will be established only after the medical report. No injuries to civilians have been reported so far, they said.

An FIR in the case has now been lodged and sources told News18 that 15 people had been detained from the spot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.