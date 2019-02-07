English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Clashes Erupt in Bihar School as Teacher Refuses To Say Vande Mataram
The teacher, who identified himself as Afzal Hussain, said he did not say “Vande Mataram” because it was against his religious belief.
Photo for representation.
Bihar: Clashes erupted at a primary school in Bihar's Katihar after a Muslim teacher allegedly refused to say “Vande Mataram” during a flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day.
According to news agency ANI, a video of the incident that went viral on the social network triggered clashes on Wednesday.
The teacher, who identified himself as Afzal Hussain, said he did not say “Vande Mataram” because it was against his religious belief. However, District Education Officer Dinesh Chandra Dev said that no sort of investigation is underway as no complaint has been filed till now.
