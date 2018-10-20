English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Idol Immersion, Vehicles Torched
tension still prevailed at the Chando and Bakoria villages of Palamau district of Jharkhand.
(Photo for representation only)
Ranchi: Ten vehicles were torched and more than 11 people were injured in clashes that broke out between two communities during the the idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Saturday.
"Prohibitory (Section 144) orders have been imposed. Additional forces have been deployed. Compensation will be given to those who suffered losses in the clashes," said Palamau Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahta in a joint press conference with Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Agrahari.
According to the police, tension still prevailed at the Chando and Bakoria villages of Palamau district.
Ten people have been arrested.
