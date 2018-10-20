GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Idol Immersion, Vehicles Torched

tension still prevailed at the Chando and Bakoria villages of Palamau district of Jharkhand.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Idol Immersion, Vehicles Torched
(Photo for representation only)
Loading...
Ranchi: Ten vehicles were torched and more than 11 people were injured in clashes that broke out between two communities during the the idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Saturday.

"Prohibitory (Section 144) orders have been imposed. Additional forces have been deployed. Compensation will be given to those who suffered losses in the clashes," said Palamau Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahta in a joint press conference with Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Agrahari.

According to the police, tension still prevailed at the Chando and Bakoria villages of Palamau district.

Ten people have been arrested.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...