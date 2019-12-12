Take the pledge to vote

Clashes Erupt in Kolkata over Citizenship Bill after BJP Workers Stop Congress's Dengue Rally

The Congress rally, which was set to culminate at the TMC-run KMC headquarters in Esplanade but, were stopped midway by BJP activists, who were celebrating the passage of the Citizenship Bill.

PTI

December 12, 2019
Clashes Erupt in Kolkata over Citizenship Bill after BJP Workers Stop Congress's Dengue Rally
Representative image.

Kolkata: Clashes broke out between the BJP and the Congress workers in the city, with activists of both sides hurling abuses and exchanging blows over the

emotive issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has been passed by both Houses of Parliament.

According to police sources, the West Bengal unit of the Congress had taken out a rally to protest against the rising number of dengue cases in the city. The rally, which was set to culminate at the TMC-run KMC headquarters in Esplanade area, was, however, stopped midway, on the Central Avenue, by the BJP activists, who were celebrating the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the sources said.

A scuffle ensued between the members of the two parties, following which a huge police contingent had to be rushed to the spot to control the situation, they added.

