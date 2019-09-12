Class 1 Student Locked Up inside Odisha School, Headmistress Suspended
The boy had gone to the toilet when an employee closed the school gate without checking if anyone was inside and left.
Image for Representation.
Balasore: A class 1 student had to spend a harrowing hour inside his school in Odisha all alone, as a staffer allegedly locked the gate without checking the toilet where the child had gone at the fag end of the school hours, official sources said on Thursday.
The headmistress of the state-run Mahavir Nodal School in Balasore was placed under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty.
The boy remained inside the school building all alone for over one hour on Wednesday. The boy had gone to the toilet when an employee closed the school gate without checking if anyone was inside and left, the sources said. To add to the student's woes, his father had been late in picking him up from school.
As the boy came near the gate and started crying, passers-by rushed near the gate, consoled the child and called up the employee who had the key, the sources said. He was eventually rescued, but over an hour was passed by that time.
"The person, who locked the school gate did not search whether anyone was inside. My son had informed the teacher before he went to the toilet," said the boy's father.
Headmistress Shanti Pratima Mahapatra said she used to keep children under lock and key as the school was located on the roadside. "We cannot allow children to roam around if their parents do not come to pick them up after school hours at the appropriate time," she said.
The student's father had arrived late to pick him up and the peon locked the gate, the headmistress said. The education officer of Balasore Sadar block, Pramod Kumar Sadangi, has suspended the headmistress after an enquiry on Thursday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- Auto Industry Saw Best Times Even With Ola, Uber in Existence: Maruti Suzuki
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'
- Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress