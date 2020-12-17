Class 10, 12 Exams from March 17-30 in Kerala as per Covid-19 Protocol

Exams for Class 10, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary in Kerala will be conducted from March 17 to 30 amid strict compliance with covid-19 norms. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It was also decided that classes for those preparing for practical exams as part of the general exam will start from January 1. And arrangements will be made to conduct a revision of online classes starting from June 1 at the school level.

Meanwhile, the government also decided that sample tests and counseling for students to avoid stress will be conducted at the school level. And for this, students of Classes 10 & 12 can go to school with their parents’ consent. All this will be done by utilising the services of existing teachers.

At the college level, classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students will begin in early January. And in order to maintain social distancing, the classes will be conducted with 50 per cent capacity and college authorities will manage it on a shift basis in the morning and afternoon if required.

Classes at the University of Agriculture and the University of Fisheries will begin in early January, with a limited number of students. The decision was made to start classes in medical colleges in the second year.

Ministers K.K. Shailaja, c. Ravindranath, Dr. K.T. Jalil, V.S. Sunilkumar, J Mersikuttyamma, Public Education Secretary A. Shah Jahan, Principal Secretary, Higher Education; Usha Titus and Rajan Khobragade, Principal Secretary, Department of Health were present at the meeting