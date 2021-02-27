Class 10, 12 Exams Will Be Held, Clarifies Maharashtra Education Minister Amid Rumours

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be held in the state. She denied reports that class 10 examination has been canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

In schools where coronavirus cases have been found, local authorities have been directed to ensure that necessary hygiene and disinfection measures are taken, the minister said. Considering the rise in cases in some districts, the local administration has been asked to close schools for some time from March 1 if felt necessary, Gaikwad said.

