Class 10 Board Exam Results 2018: All You Need to Know

Usually, the CBSE, ICSE and state board announce their results at its official websites. There are third party websites also which will host the results for many other Boards.

Updated:April 10, 2018, 8:43 AM IST
It's that time of the year again! Exams are on, stress levels are at an all-time-high and students are shuttling between exam halls and their houses, revising subject matter at all times, hoping for only the best results to all their hard work.

Students and their parents across the country have begun the countdown for Board Exam Results that are expected in the month of May and June.

Other than the official websites, students can check their board exam results 2018 on other websites like
indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Here is a full list of websites where students can check their Class 10 results:


EDUCATION BOARD
OFFICIAL WEBSITE

CBSE

cbse.nic.in

ICSE

cisce.org

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh

bse.ap.gov.in

Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

apdhte.nic.in

Board of Secondary Education, Assam

sebaonline.org

Bihar School Examination Board

biharboard.ac.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

gbshse.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

cgbse.nic.in

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board

gseb.org

Board of School Education, Haryana

bseh.org.in

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

hpbose.org

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education

jkbose.jk.gov.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh

mpbse.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur

bsem.nic.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura

mbose.in

Mizoram Board of School Education

mbse.edu.in

Nagaland Board of School Education

nbsenagaland.com

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

bseodisha.ac.in
  
Punjab School Education Board
pseb.ac.in

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu

dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana

bse.telangana.gov.in

Tripura Board of Secondary Education

tbse.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

upmsp.edu.in

Uttarakhand Board of School Education

ubse.uk.gov.in

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education

wbbse.org

| Edited by: Puja Menon
