Class 10 Board Exam Results 2018: Click to Know Details

EDUCATION BOARD

OFFICIAL WEBSITE

CBSE



cbse.nic.in



ICSE



cisce.org



Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh



bse.ap.gov.in



Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh



apdhte.nic.in



Board of Secondary Education, Assam



sebaonline.org



Bihar School Examination Board



biharboard.ac.in



Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education



gbshse.gov.in



Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education



cgbse.nic.in



Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board



gseb.org



Board of School Education, Haryana



bseh.org.in



Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education



hpbose.org



Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education



jkbose.jk.gov.in



Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board



kseeb.kar.nic.in



Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board



keralapareekshabhavan.in



Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh



mpbse.nic.in



Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education



mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in



Board of Secondary Education, Manipur



bsem.nic.in



Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura



mbose.in



Mizoram Board of School Education



mbse.edu.in



Nagaland Board of School Education



nbsenagaland.com



Board of Secondary Education, Odisha



bseodisha.ac.in



Punjab School Education Board

pseb.ac.in



Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan



rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in



Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu



dge.tn.gov.in



Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana



bse.telangana.gov.in



Tripura Board of Secondary Education



tbse.in



Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad



upmsp.edu.in



Uttarakhand Board of School Education



ubse.uk.gov.in



West Bengal Board of Secondary Education



wbbse.org



It's that time of the year again! Exams are on, stress levels are at an all-time-high and students are shuttling between exam halls and their houses, revising subject matter at all times, hoping for only the best results to all their hard work.Students and their parents across the country have begun the countdown for Board Exam Results that are expected in the month of May and June.The results of CBSE Class 10th Board Exams and ICSE Class 10th Board Exams will be hosted on their official websites too. Similarly, State Boards will also host results either on their official websites or third-party websites like