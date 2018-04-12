English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 10 Board Exam Results 2018: Click to Know Details Here
Usually, the CBSE, ICSE and state board announce their results at its official websites. There are third party websites also which will host the results for many other Boards.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
It's that time of the year again! Exams are on, stress levels are at an all-time-high and students are shuttling between exam halls and their houses, revising subject matter at all times, hoping for only the best results to all their hard work.
Students and their parents across the country have begun the countdown for Board Exam Results that are expected in the month of May and June.
The results of CBSE Class 10th Board Exams and ICSE Class 10th Board Exams will be hosted on their official websites too. Similarly, State Boards will also host results either on their official websites or third-party websites like
indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
Here is a full list of websites where students can check their Class 10 results:
