Class 10 Board Exam Results 2018: Here's Where You Can Check Your Result

Usually, the CBSE, ICSE and state board announce their results at its official websites. There are third party websites also which will host the results for many other Boards.

Updated:April 9, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Class 10 Board Exam Results 2018: Here's Where You Can Check Your Result
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
It's that time of the year again! Exams are on, stress levels are at an all-time-high and students are shuttling between exam halls and their houses, revising subject matter at all times, hoping for only the best results to all their hard work.

Students and their parents across the country have begun the countdown for Board Exam Results that are expected in the month of May and June.

Other than the official websites, students can check their board exam results 2018 on other websites like
indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Here is a full list of websites where students can check their Class 10 results:


| Edited by: Puja Menon
