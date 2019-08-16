Class 10 Book in TN Attributes 'Jihad' to Deoband Movement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Requests Deletion
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Tamil Nadu President Mansoor Kashifi has written to the State Council of Education Research and Training seeking deletion of the controversial paragraphs.
Representative image (PTI)
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of a prominent Islamic scholars organisation has taken exception to contents of a 10th standard social science textbook that said the 19th century Deoband movement had an objective to "encourage spirit of Jihad."
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Tamil Nadu President Mansoor Kashifi has written to the State Council of Education Research and Training seeking deletion of the controversial paragraphs.
Unit 5 of the textbook says, "Deoband was a revivalist movement organised by the orthodox Muslim Ulema with the twin objectives of propagating the pure teachings of the Quran...as well as encouraging the spirit of Jihad against the foreign and un-Islamic elements..."
An higher official in the TNSCERT told PTI that the necessary deletions would be initiated in the next online edition of the textbook. However, he said, no action would be initiated against those involved in writing the controversial lines.
Alleging that similar instances had happened earlier, Kashifi said, "We do not know how they are getting such big words particularly when there are many checks done before publishing a text book."
According to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Deoband was a revivalist movement organised by pious Muslim Ulama with twin objectives of propagating the pure teachings of the Quran as well as encouraging to oppose the British Rule.
