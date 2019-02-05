Class 10 Boy in Noida Kills Father With Lid as 'Revenge' For Being Thrown Out of House

A 15-year-old boy was detained for allegedly murdering his father with a lid of a milk can in Noida on Sunday night.According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident occurred outside the father-son’s residence in Dankaur. The police said, the boy allegedly attacked his father around 9.30pm with an aluminum lid.The police suspect the boy was driven to kill in cold blood out of revenge, as he was thrown out of the house by his father following an argument, six months ago.The family members have revealed, the 45-year-old deceased who worked as a farmer and ran a dairy business on the sides, shared a complicated relationship with his son, the report said.The man’s son-in-law said that even though family had accepted the boy back, the boy was left bitter by the incident and harbored a grudge against his father ever since.Father of two daughters and two sons, the man was reportedly an ‘alcoholic’ which also drove her wife away – who left to live with her parents, her son and an unmarried daughter.The man sustained major injured after his son thrashed him with the aluminum lid and was rushed to Kailash hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused. He was detained and sent to an observation home after being produced before a Child Welfare Committee on Monday, the report said. ​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.