Class 10 Boy Kills Classmate With Scissors After Fight Over Cricket in Tamil Nadu

The accused student was spotted loitering outside the school campus by a police patrol team and questioned. During questioning, he revealed that he had murdered his classmate.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
Representative image.
Dindigul: A class 10 boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate at a residential school in Kodaikanal here after a quarrel broke out between them while playing cricket, police said on Wednesday.

The juvenile stabbed his classmate, S Kapil Ragavendra of Hosur, with a pair of scissors on Monday. The victim died on the way to hospital, they said.

The accused was detained on Tuesday, the police said.

He was spotted loitering along outside the school campus by a police patrol team and questioned. During questioning, he revealed that he had murdered his classmate, they said.

The juvenile was produced before the judicial magistrate here on Wednesday and remanded to a borstal school in Salem district, they added.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

