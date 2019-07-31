Class 10 Boy Kills Classmate With Scissors After Fight Over Cricket in Tamil Nadu
The accused student was spotted loitering outside the school campus by a police patrol team and questioned. During questioning, he revealed that he had murdered his classmate.
Representative image.
Dindigul: A class 10 boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate at a residential school in Kodaikanal here after a quarrel broke out between them while playing cricket, police said on Wednesday.
The juvenile stabbed his classmate, S Kapil Ragavendra of Hosur, with a pair of scissors on Monday. The victim died on the way to hospital, they said.
The accused was detained on Tuesday, the police said.
He was spotted loitering along outside the school campus by a police patrol team and questioned. During questioning, he revealed that he had murdered his classmate, they said.
The juvenile was produced before the judicial magistrate here on Wednesday and remanded to a borstal school in Salem district, they added.
Further investigation is underway, the police said.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- CAB to Give Lifetime Achievement Award to Arun Lal
- Cow Shelter in UP Does the Unimaginable, Makes Rakhis from Dung
- Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam