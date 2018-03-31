Class 10 CBSE Student Finishes Maths Exam, Later Realises it was a 2-year-old Paper

A Class 10 CBSE student in Kottayam district of Kerala took the Mathematics examination on March 28, only the question paper she answered to was that of 2016.Ameeya Saleem, a student of Mount Carmel School, wrote the entire Maths paper on March 28 and was later discussing the questions with her friends after coming out of the exam hall when she was in for a rude shock.She realised that her question paper was different from that of her friends. She immediately took it up with the teachers, who in turn got in touch with the CBSE regional office.At first she was told that there is nothing to worry as CBSE is anyway doing a retest of the Mathematics paper for the paper leak that has now rocked all states across the country.However, the Education Secretary on Friday announced that the retest will only be for students in Delhi-NCR and Haryana as the paper leak was restricted to these regions only.The hapless student is now clueless over what to do in this crisis.The Principal of Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Kanjikkuzhy, had in her complaint sent to the Regional officer CBSE, Thiruvananthapuram stated that Ameeya Saleem "got an old set of question paper (Set 1) that is summative assessment (SA) 2" for the Mathematics examination.Ameeya now says that the Board should either do a retest for her or evaluate her answers based on the question paper she got.She said that she realised it was a 2016 question paper later as her brother had appeared for his board examinations in 2016 and had the same questions.Meanwhile, the school authorities said, "… our teachers have personally gone to the centre to inform about the case."The principal has appealed to the concerned authorities "to do something" so that the child is not be affected.