Class 10 Dalit Girl Gang-raped by 4 Men From Her Village in UP’s Kasganj

Lucknow: As the country mourns the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian from Hyderabad, another shocker has been reported from Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh where a minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four youth from her village.

The incident was reported from a village under Sadhpura Police Station in Kasganj district. The girl, a student of class 10, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The girl had gone to attend the nature’s call on Sunday evening when four people from her village allegedly took her away forcibly and raped her one by one.

The accused have been identified as Ankit, Ghanshyam, Suresh and Pushpendra and police have constituted four teams to nab them. All four are on the run. They have been named in the FIR lodged by the victim family and booked for gang-rape.

A similar incident earlier was reported from the Sambhal district where a 16-year-old girl was raped and set on fire.

The last rites of the Sambhal rape victim were performed on Sunday amid tight security. The victim had been fighting for life for nine days at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi but succumbed to burns.

She was brutally raped by a man living in her neighbourhood. After raping her, he put kerosene oil on her and put her on fire. The victim was admitted to hospital in a serious condition and later referred to Delhi for treatment. The accused in the case has been arrested and will soon be slapped with National Security Act.

