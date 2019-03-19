English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 10 Examinees to Get Single Document for Marksheet and Certificate from 2019: CBSE
A decision in this regard was taken by the board's examination committee and was approved by the governing body recently.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue a single document combining the certificate and marksheet for class 10 board exams from this year onwards, officials said Tuesday.
A decision in this regard was taken by the board's examination committee and was approved by the governing body recently.
"A single certificate at secondary level examination combining the language of the marksheet and certificate shall be issued for class 10 examination with effect from 2019," a senior board official said.
"The document shall be treated as a certificate and candidates shall have to fulfill requirements as notified by the board for obtaining a duplicate one," the official added.
Class 12 students will, however, continue to get separate documents for marksheet and certificate of examination.
If a student has appeared for an improvement examination, he or she shall not be issued a separate pass certificate for that subject but only a separate statement of marks obtained, the official said.
The board has also decided that from 2020 academic session, compartment candidates will be given three chances to appear for the examination, while candidates who failed will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carry forwarded.
"The affiliation bye-laws have been amended to incorporate the changes," the board official said.
