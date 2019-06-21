Class 10 Girl Found Dead with Wrist Slit, Plastic Bag Around Head in Bathroom of Kolkata's GD Birla School

New Delhi: A class 10 student of Kolkata’s GD Birla School was found dead with her wrist slit and a plastic bag wrapped around her head inside a bathroom on the school premises on Friday.

The girl student was later taken to hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Senior officials of Kolkata Police as well as a forensic team are at the school premises. The police are questioning the teachers and staff, while the CCTV footage is also being scanned for more clues.

A suicide note, reportedly discovered from the spot, claimed that she was suffering from acute depression. A blade was also recovered from the scene.

The school was in news almost 18 months ago after parents staged large-scale protests following allegation of molestation of a student.

In a similar incident, a 16-year-old student was accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Gurgaon. The victim's body was found with his throat slit in the school's washroom on September 8, 2017.