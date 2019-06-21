Take the pledge to vote

Class 10 Girl Found Dead with Wrist Slit, Plastic Bag Around Head in Bathroom of Kolkata's GD Birla School

Senior officials of Kolkata Police as well as a forensic team are at the school premises.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: A class 10 student of Kolkata’s GD Birla School was found dead with her wrist slit and a plastic bag wrapped around her head inside a bathroom on the school premises on Friday.

The girl student was later taken to hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Senior officials of Kolkata Police as well as a forensic team are at the school premises. The police are questioning the teachers and staff, while the CCTV footage is also being scanned for more clues.

A suicide note, reportedly discovered from the spot, claimed that she was suffering from acute depression. A blade was also recovered from the scene.

The school was in news almost 18 months ago after parents staged large-scale protests following allegation of molestation of a student.

In a similar incident, a 16-year-old student was accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Gurgaon. The victim's body was found with his throat slit in the school's washroom on September 8, 2017.

