Class 10 Student Commits Suicide over Family Dispute in Uttar Pradesh
The boy was found hanging from the ceiling of the house at Mimlana village in Muzaffarnagar area on Wednesday.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Class X student is suspected to have committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district over a family dispute, police said Thursday.
The boy was found hanging from the ceiling of the house at Mimlana village in Muzaffarnagar area on Wednesday, an officer said.
In another incident, a 30-year-old woman apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house over a family dispute. The incident happened at Sujru village in Kotwali area on Wednesday.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, the police added
