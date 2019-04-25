Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Class 10 Student Commits Suicide over Family Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

The boy was found hanging from the ceiling of the house at Mimlana village in Muzaffarnagar area on Wednesday.

PTI

April 25, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Class 10 Student Commits Suicide over Family Dispute in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Class X student is suspected to have committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district over a family dispute, police said Thursday.

The boy was found hanging from the ceiling of the house at Mimlana village in Muzaffarnagar area on Wednesday, an officer said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house over a family dispute. The incident happened at Sujru village in Kotwali area on Wednesday.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, the police added
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
