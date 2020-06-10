INDIA

1-MIN READ

Class 10 Student Dead after Bee Attack in UP's Muzaffarnagar District

The minor victim had gone to the field along with his father to cut sugarcane crop when a swarm of bees attacked him, the police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
A Class 10 student was killed in a village here after being attacked by a swarm of bees, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Mirapur Khurd under the Khatoli police station limits on Tuesday, they said.

The minor victim had gone to the field along with his father to cut sugarcane crop when a swarm of bees attacked him, the police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

A bee sting leaves a behind a venomous toxin that can cause pain and other symptoms. Being stung multiple times can prove to be fatal.


