Class 10 Student Dies as Car Collides with Police Vehicle in J&K, Locals Stage Protest
The death of a class 10 student, who died after his car collided with a police vehicle, led to protests by local residents. Three of the protesters were injured as the police used force to disperse the crowd.
Representative image.
Srinagar: A Class 10 student died and three people were injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in collided with a police vehicle in this district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a protest by local residents who hurled stones at police personnel, an official said.
Three protesters were injured as the police used force to disperse the crowd, he said. He said traffic in Nowgam area of the district was disrupted due to the protest.
The student who died in the accident has been identified as Tehseen Nazir Bhat, a police officer said, adding a case has been registered and the driver of the police vehicle arrested.
