Class 10 Student Drowns After Falling into Overflowing Drain in Ghaziabad
The slabs of the drain were removed by workers of the Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner (GMC) to clean it. But they did not put them back over it after that, the police said.
Representative image.
Ghaziabad: A 15-year-old Class 10 student returning home from the school on a bicycle died after he fell into a drain, police said.
The slabs of the drain were removed by workers of the Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner (GMC) to clean it. But they did not put them back over it after that, an official said.
The boy, Deepanshu, could not notice the drain as it was overflowing. He fell into it and drowned, he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said upon leaning about the incident, police reached the spot and fished out the body from a nullah with the help of local divers.
He was rushed to the district government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.
The incident took place in Sarvodaya colony of the Vijay Nagar area at 2 pm, police said.
Deepanshu's parents did not allow to conduct the post-mortem of the body, they said.
GMC Commissioner Dinesh Chandra said a committee of three officials has been constituted to probe the incident.
The committee will be headed by the additional municipal commissioner.
It will submit its report within 24 hours and action will be taken against workers if there was any negligence on their part, Chandra said.
