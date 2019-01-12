GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bengaluru Teen Jumps Before Train After Mother Scolds Him for Being Late for School

The 18-year-old has sustained head injuries and is being treated at the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru Teen Jumps Before Train After Mother Scolds Him for Being Late for School
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Chided by his mother for going late to school, a 10th standard student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train here Friday, police said.

The 18-year-old student was saved in the nick of time as the alert train driver Madivalappa applied sudden brake and he escaped getting run over, police said.

However, as a result of the fall on the track, he sustained head injuries, they said.

He is being treated at the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

The student's parents run a tailoring shop here, police said. On learning about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the injured student.

He told reporters that it was sad that some people take the extreme step over petty issues and advised against taking such drastic decisions.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram