Bengaluru Teen Jumps Before Train After Mother Scolds Him for Being Late for School
The 18-year-old has sustained head injuries and is being treated at the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences.
Photo for representation.
Bengaluru: Chided by his mother for going late to school, a 10th standard student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train here Friday, police said.
The 18-year-old student was saved in the nick of time as the alert train driver Madivalappa applied sudden brake and he escaped getting run over, police said.
However, as a result of the fall on the track, he sustained head injuries, they said.
He is being treated at the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).
The student's parents run a tailoring shop here, police said. On learning about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the injured student.
He told reporters that it was sad that some people take the extreme step over petty issues and advised against taking such drastic decisions.
