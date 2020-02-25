Take the pledge to vote

Class 10 Students Try to Click Photos of Question Paper During Maths Exam in Bengal; Caught

The two candidates who were caught trying to film the question paper for circulation on WhatsApp at Tithpukur High School in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
Representative image

Kolkata: Two candidates were caught red-handed while allegedly trying to click question papers of Mathematics in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on the fifth day of the Madhyamik examination on Monday.

According to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), four candidates were held with mobiles -- three of them in North Dinajpur and one in Jalpaiguri district -- and their candidature will be cancelled.

The two candidates who were caught trying to film the question paper for circulation on WhatsApp are Mohammed Saheb and Asif Raja Ansari at Tithpukur High School.

Mobile phones were seized from five Madhyamik examinees in Malda and North 24 Parganas districts last Wednesday.

The authorities have suspended Internet in some areas near schools spread over 42 blocks of the state to prevent malpractices.

During the first three days of the examination, purported images of Bengali, English and Geography question papers were shared on WhatsApp shortly after the start of the exams, but the board claimed there was no leak of question paper.

