Class 10th Result 2019: List of State Board Results Expected in May, Direct Links to Access Your Score
While the Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 in the first week of May, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will release ICSE Result 2019, ISC Result 2019 on May 7.
Class 10th Board Results | With the admission season on its peak, the stress has doubled for students who are awaiting their results for various examinations. While the Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 in the first week of May, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that it will release ICSE Result 2019, ISC Result 2019 on May 7.
The CBSE 10th Result 2019 will be released on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in, whereas all the students who have appeared for 2019 ICSE Class 10th Examinations can check their 2019 ICSE Class 10th Result at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
The Class 10th Board Result 2019 for other state boards are also expected in the month of May and June. Here are a few Class 10th 2019 Board Results that are likely to be declared soon. The students can check their 2019 Class 10th Results at the state board’s official website, or at other websites like delhi.indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, results.gov.in.
1. Nagaland HSLC 10th Results 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the 2019 results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 10 examination on May 2 on the board's official website nbsenagaland.com.
2. Telangana SSC Results: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for Telangana State (TS) will release the Telangana SSC Result 2019, Telangana 10th Result 2019 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 public examination results after May 10. The Telangana SSC results will be released on bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
3. Manipur Board HSLC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Manipur has announced that it will declare the Manipur Board HSCL (High School Leaving Certificate) Examination Result 2019 in the month of June at their official website bsem.nic.in.
4. UK Board 10th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the result for class UK Board 2019 Class 10th Examination in the second week of May 2019 on their official website ubse.uk.gov.in.
5. Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSE Haryana) will announce HBSE Class 10th Result in the 1st week of May 2019 on their official website bseh.org.in.
6. GSEB SSC Result 2019: GSEB SSC result for academic session 2018-2019 is likely to be announced in the month of May 2019 at the official website gseb.org.
7. TBSE 10th Class Result 2019: The TBSE 10th result will announce the Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination) result for the year 2019 in the first week of June 2019 on tbse.in.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
