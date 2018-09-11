English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 11 Girl Commits Suicide for Maratha Quota, Note Alleges Caste Bias in Admissions
Kishori left a note where she has mentioned that she was committing suicide for reservation to the Maratha caste. She mentioned that she had secured 89 per cent marks in her Class 10 exams this year, but was unable to get admission to the science stream in the 11th standard, Sharma said.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Loading...
Ahmednagar (Maha): A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday, demanding reservation to the Maratha community, police said.
Kishori Baban Kakade, a Class 11 student of Radhabai Kale women's college, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room at 3 pm, Superintendent of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma told PTI.
Kishori left a note where she has mentioned that she was committing suicide for reservation to the Maratha caste. She mentioned that she had secured 89 per cent marks in her Class 10 exams this year, but was unable to get admission to the science stream in the 11th standard, Sharma said.
Her father, who is a farmer, has paid Rs 8,000 fees for admission in non-grant basis division, which was burdening her poor family. At the same time, the girls from reserved categories got the admission in grantable division for Rs 1,000 when they had an average of 76 per cent marks, the SP said quoting the letter.
Kishori alleged in her letter that she had faced this discrimination because she belonged to the Maratha caste, which has not yet received any reservation in education, the officer said.
She expressed hope that her sacrifice would boost the movement for reservation in Maratha community, he added.
Various Maratha organisations have condemned the state government for Kishori's suicide.
Kishori Baban Kakade, a Class 11 student of Radhabai Kale women's college, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room at 3 pm, Superintendent of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma told PTI.
Kishori left a note where she has mentioned that she was committing suicide for reservation to the Maratha caste. She mentioned that she had secured 89 per cent marks in her Class 10 exams this year, but was unable to get admission to the science stream in the 11th standard, Sharma said.
Her father, who is a farmer, has paid Rs 8,000 fees for admission in non-grant basis division, which was burdening her poor family. At the same time, the girls from reserved categories got the admission in grantable division for Rs 1,000 when they had an average of 76 per cent marks, the SP said quoting the letter.
Kishori alleged in her letter that she had faced this discrimination because she belonged to the Maratha caste, which has not yet received any reservation in education, the officer said.
She expressed hope that her sacrifice would boost the movement for reservation in Maratha community, he added.
Various Maratha organisations have condemned the state government for Kishori's suicide.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shaheen Came to a Point of Considering Suicide at the Age of 13: Mahesh Bhatt
- Actress Rashmika Mandanna Allegedly Calls Off Her Engagement With Rakshit Shetty
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- Mumbaikars Were Concerned About Idlis More than Local Trains on Bharat Bandh
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...