Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide in UP, Family Alleges Harassment by Youth From Her Village
1-MIN READ

Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide in UP, Family Alleges Harassment by Youth From Her Village

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 09:13 IST

Lucknow, India

A 16-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself allegedly after being harassed by a youth of the same village here, police said on Monday. (Representational Image: PTI)

According to police, the family members have alleged that a youth of the same village was harassing her

A 16-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself allegedly after being harassed by a youth of the same village here, police said on Monday.

Circle officer (city) Sunil Dutt said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

So far no complaint has been lodged by the family members of the girl, he said, adding that action will be initiated once a complaint is received.

According to Station House Officer, Sungarhi police station, Balveer Singh, family members have said that the girl was a student of class 11.

He said the family members have alleged that a youth of the same village was harassing her by following her, and despite repeated requests by the girl, the youth had continued to harass her.

The girl on Monday evening ended her life by hanging herself, Singh said.

first published:July 26, 2022, 09:13 IST
last updated:July 26, 2022, 09:13 IST