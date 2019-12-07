Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Class 11 Student Attempts Suicide after Being Beaten up by Teacher in Odisha

The girl, a student of class 11, was beaten by her physical education teacher for attending a classmate's birthday party. The school principal, however, denied the allegations.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Class 11 Student Attempts Suicide after Being Beaten up by Teacher in Odisha
Image for representation.

Bhubaneswar: A student of class 11 tried to commit suicide in her school by jumping off a three-storey building after she was allegedly beaten up by a teacher for attending the birthday party of a classmate, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) 3 in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The girl's family has lodged a complaint against the lady teacher at Mancheswar police station, a police officer said.

The girl broke both her legs and was admitted to a private hospital, the officer said.

Angry over the incident, the members of parents' association staged a dharna outside KV Sangathan's deputy commissioner's office here on Saturday and demanded action against the Physical Education Teacher (PET).

"The PET has been harassing girl students frequently. She even cut their hair on different occasions, the girl's mother claimed, adding, the PET abused her daughter because she gone to attend the birthday party of a classmate. The girl's mother also claimed that the PET insulted the girl in front of other students which prompted her to jump off the three-storey building.

The school's Principal, Preeti Roy, however, denied the allegation against the PET.

"I have not received any such complaint against the PET earlier. The girl might have fallen from the staircase accidentally," the school's principal said.

The school's principal also claimed that the girl was not harassed by any member of the faculty.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram