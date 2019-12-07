Class 11 Student Attempts Suicide after Being Beaten up by Teacher in Odisha
The girl, a student of class 11, was beaten by her physical education teacher for attending a classmate's birthday party. The school principal, however, denied the allegations.
Image for representation.
Bhubaneswar: A student of class 11 tried to commit suicide in her school by jumping off a three-storey building after she was allegedly beaten up by a teacher for attending the birthday party of a classmate, police said on Saturday.
The incident happened at a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) 3 in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar on Friday afternoon, the police said.
The girl's family has lodged a complaint against the lady teacher at Mancheswar police station, a police officer said.
The girl broke both her legs and was admitted to a private hospital, the officer said.
Angry over the incident, the members of parents' association staged a dharna outside KV Sangathan's deputy commissioner's office here on Saturday and demanded action against the Physical Education Teacher (PET).
"The PET has been harassing girl students frequently. She even cut their hair on different occasions, the girl's mother claimed, adding, the PET abused her daughter because she gone to attend the birthday party of a classmate. The girl's mother also claimed that the PET insulted the girl in front of other students which prompted her to jump off the three-storey building.
The school's Principal, Preeti Roy, however, denied the allegation against the PET.
"I have not received any such complaint against the PET earlier. The girl might have fallen from the staircase accidentally," the school's principal said.
The school's principal also claimed that the girl was not harassed by any member of the faculty.
An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said.
