Class 11 Student Beaten Up by 3 Men in Bus for Protesting Against Lewd Comments at Her in UP
The incident took place near Hashimpur village in Ramraj area on Saturday when the girl, along with her friends, was returning home from school.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by three men in a bus after she protested against their lewd comments in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place near Hashimpur village in Ramraj area on Saturday when the girl, along with her friends, was returning home from school, Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Giri said.
In the bus, the three accused passed lewd comments on the girl and when she objected to their behaviour, they thrashed her, he said.
A search was underway to nab the accused, the SHO added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3
- Not a Netflix User? You can Still Watch Emraan Hashmi's Bard of Blood
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Shouldn't Make Mistakes I Made When Opening: VVS Laxman