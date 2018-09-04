English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 11 UP Student Shot Dead Outside School by Unidentified Miscreants
The deceased was identified as Preyanshu, a resident of Dungar village in the district.
Image for representational purposes.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A class 11 student was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Tuesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Preyanshu, a resident of Dungar village in the district.
He was shot dead this morning outside National Inter College, Kandhla, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said, adding police rushed to the spot and started a hunt to nab the absconding accused.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police force deployed in the area, Tiwari said.
The deceased was identified as Preyanshu, a resident of Dungar village in the district.
He was shot dead this morning outside National Inter College, Kandhla, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said, adding police rushed to the spot and started a hunt to nab the absconding accused.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police force deployed in the area, Tiwari said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams Faces Tough Test Against Red-hot Pliskova
- This Motorcycle Runs on Vodka and it Held a Land Speed Record for Three Days
- Travelogue - Weekend Getaway in Tata Nexon AMT from Delhi to Nainital – The Easy Way
- A Music Festival Banned Cis-Men from Entering and Men on Twitter Aren't Taking it Well
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...