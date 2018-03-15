CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Leaked on WhatsApp Day Before Exam, 'Insider Hand' Suspected

Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE.

Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 15, 2018

The CBSE accountancy paper of class XII has allegedly been leaked on WhatsApp and social media in Rohini area of New Delhi. Central Board of Secondary Education’s top panel is conducting a review meeting to look into the matter and determine if the examine needs to be scrapped today.Education minister Manish Sisodia confirmed that the questions, doing the rounds on social media since last evening, match with the set-II of the CBSE paper."Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," Sisodia wrote on micro-blogging site, Twitter.CBSE is trying to find out whether the paper was leaked or it’s a case of cheating. “It is impossible for a student to leak a board paper without being in connivance with some insider as Board papers are kept with utmost security and top officials and teachers are only aware about it,” a source in the Central Board of Secondary Education said.A official in Delhi government said that ideally the CBSE should annul the exam as large number of Delhi school students take the exam. "So, it's an issue for a large number of Delhi government school students," he said.