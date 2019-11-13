Class 12 Boy Morphs Photos of Women He Met at a Wedding, Posts Them on TikTok; Arrested

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A class 12 student was arrested here for morphing videos of two sisters and posting it on the Chinese social networking app TikTok.

According to the police, the victims found their morphed videos on social networking sites and lodged a complaint.

The Azamgarh police arrested the accused identified as Pankaj Sahni,18, on Tuesday.

Sahni told the police that he met the victims while attending a wedding. He took some pictures which he morphed and uploaded on TikTok and Facebook by creating a fake account.

Sahni's arrest has revealed the extent of violation of privacy and security on social media platforms.

Triveni Singh, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, said: "We are sending a notice to TikTok which was misused in this case. We are seeking details on how they are going to check criminal activities on their platform? How they are ensuring no objectionable or obscene content is uploaded on their platform.

"I have asked TikTok to explain the steps being taken by the company to check such criminal acts being committed by using their platform and why TikTok should not be charged under section 3(2)(c) and section 85 of IT Act 2009 (Amended)."

The Cyber Laws and e-Security wing of the Union Ministry of Information Technology has already sent a stern notice to the operators of TikTok app to respond to the concerns that it is being used to commit anti-India and unlawful activities.

