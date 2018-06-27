English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Class 12 Himachal Girl Alleges Gangrape; 3 Arrested
The three arrested youths have been remanded to police custody by a local court.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Shimla: A Class 12 student was allegedly raped by five youths for over three days in Manali town of Himachal Pradesh, police said today.
Police said they had received a complaint about two Class 12 girls going missing on June 17.
The girls were found on June 20. Initially, they did not allege any sexual assault but during questioning, one of them claimed she was raped by three youths from Punjab, and two locals thereafter, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri told PTI.
The incident took place between June 17 and June 20, she said.
Police have arrested three accused from Bhatinda, Punjab. The two others are on the run.
Responding to a question, Agnihotri said, "As per law, it is rape even if consensual physical relations were made as the girl is a minor."
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.
The three arrested youths have been remanded to police custody by a local court, the SP added.
Also Watch
Police said they had received a complaint about two Class 12 girls going missing on June 17.
The girls were found on June 20. Initially, they did not allege any sexual assault but during questioning, one of them claimed she was raped by three youths from Punjab, and two locals thereafter, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri told PTI.
The incident took place between June 17 and June 20, she said.
Police have arrested three accused from Bhatinda, Punjab. The two others are on the run.
Responding to a question, Agnihotri said, "As per law, it is rape even if consensual physical relations were made as the girl is a minor."
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.
The three arrested youths have been remanded to police custody by a local court, the SP added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Janhvi-Ishaan's High-Energy Track Zingaat From Dhadak Should Be On Your Playlist
- Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Hits Back at Salman for Making Remark Against Ranbir's Portrayal of Dutt