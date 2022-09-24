CHANGE LANGUAGE
Class 12 Student Opens Fire at Principal in UP's Sitapur; Hunt on to Nab Him | Watch
Class 12 Student Opens Fire at Principal in UP’s Sitapur; Hunt on to Nab Him | Watch

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 19:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Assistant of Police South NP Singh said that the principal is admitted to the hospital. (Photo: Twitter)

The incident took place a day after the student engaged in a dispute with his classmate and the principal intervened

A Class 12 student opened fire on his school principal with an illegal weapon in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Following this, the student fled away and the hunt is on to nab him.

The incident took place a day after the student engaged in a dispute with his classmate and the principal intervened, news agency ANI reported.

Assistant of Police South NP Singh said that the principal is admitted to the hospital. We are searching the student, police said.

The police said the principal’s condition is stable.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law.

first published:September 24, 2022, 18:56 IST
last updated:September 24, 2022, 19:08 IST