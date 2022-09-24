Class 12 Student Opens Fire at Principal in UP’s Sitapur; Hunt on to Nab Him | Watch

A Class 12 student opened fire on his school principal with an illegal weapon in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Following this, the student fled away and the hunt is on to nab him.

The incident took place a day after the student engaged in a dispute with his classmate and the principal intervened, news agency ANI reported.

Assistant of Police South NP Singh said that the principal is admitted to the hospital. We are searching the student, police said.

Sitapur, UP | A Class 12 student opened fire on school Principal with an illegal weapon & fled away. There was a dispute b/w the student & his classmate y’day which was intervened by Principal. The Principal is admitted to hospital. We’re searching the student: ASP South NP Singh pic.twitter.com/klvbUFWFHj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

The police said the principal’s condition is stable.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here