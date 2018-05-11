Class 12 Results 2018: Career Options Open If Scored Below 80%

Every student aims and hopes to score 99% in Class 12 exams to make it to their preferred course and college. But despite the most rigorous of preparations, many fall short of the golden mark. However, no matter what bracket you end up in, there is always a college-course fit for you.The results of CBSE Class 10th Board Exams and ICSE Class 10th Board Exams will be hosted on their official websites too. Similarly, State Boards will also host results either on their official websites or third-party websites likeindiaresults.com, examresults.net.Congratulations, the world is your oyster. Pick your course, pick your college and run with it. Some institutions demanding over 99% for Economics (Hons) or BCom (Hons) may prove a dampener for some of you, but waiting for the second cut-off may get you there. For those who do not want to wait until the second cut-off, remember that course should take precedence over college.You’re in a tricky area. Don’t give in to the temptation to wait for subsequent lists to get into your preferred college and course. The plan should be to take admission in a college that offers your choice of course in your cut-off bracket. You can then wait for the second, third and fourth cut-off list in your college of choice. Cut-offs for sough after courses like B.Com (Hons) and Economics (Hons) don’t drop much, so opt for BA Programme and BCom (Pass) instead.The brand value of the college should not be a consideration at this point. The wise choice is to pick the best course available and then opt for the best college that offers it in your cut-off bracket. Another option is to go for entrance text-based courses such as foreign languages and mass communication.First step: don’t panic. There are more options out there than you think. You can opt for the Delhi University’s School of Open Learning which offers popular courses like B.Com (Hons) and English (Hons). The degree you get after three years will still say Delhi University at the top. Cut-offs for courses like Sanskrit (Hons) drop after the first list, so that’s another option.And there are always private universities that offer job-oriented courses like event management, fashion and footwear design and hospitality.