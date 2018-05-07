Class 12 Results 2018: Top 10 Career Options After Scoring Low Percentage

It's that time of the year again! Exams are on, stress levels are at an all-time-high and students are shuttling between exam halls and their houses, revising subject matter at all times, hoping for only the best results to all their hard work. Students and their parents across the country have begun the countdown for Board Exam Results that are expected in the month of May and June. The results of CBSE Class 10th Board Exams and ICSE Class 10th Board Exams will be hosted on their official websites too. Similarly, State Boards will also host results either on their official websites or third-party websites likeGetting good marks is a great thing, but it is definitely not the only thing in a student’s life. It is good if you score well, but what if you don’t? What do you do? What options does it leave you with? This article provides insights into the career options available for those who did not fare well in their 12th exams. We give you options for successful careers you can opt even with less marks or less percentage.Always wanted to write about things? Join a Mass Communication institute if you are creative & expressive and have strong peoples skills. You can get into the media as a journalist or get into the advertising industry or corporate communications. For the creative, expressive extroverts, Mass Communication is a new and upcoming field that’s quickly gaining popularity with young job seekers all over the country. Though the field has been around for a long while, the sheer proliferation of media into our lives now, through mediums such as television, newspaper, radio, advertising, PR etc, is greatly improving its popularity. Nevertheless, even as the internet is changing the game, the basic skills you’d need to succeed is still based around one thing: your ability to sell.If you know what the latest trend in fashion industry is and have an eye for good design in clothes, you can join a course in fashion designing. You require just 45% average score to be eligible to apply for undergraduate courses in this field.If you appreciate technology, and have the sense of colours, join a photography course and take up a similar course for graduation through distance learning or by enrolling in a university programme. You can apply to institutes like FTII, Pune, once, you complete your graduation, for a course in cinematography.One can join a course in performing arts, like acting, music or dance. You would need talent and the will to perfect your skill in order to pursue these courses.If you are a computer savvy and creativity is your thing, join an animation course, or join a web designing course and get yourself enrolled for a correspondence course to pursue your graduation. The scope in the animation industry is immense.You are good at organizing stuff. Join an Event Management Course in a university.If you love to travel, you have a pleasing personality and have good communication skills, join a course in tourism. One can learn foreign languages as well to increase their chance in this field.If you love to speak, likes music, mixing different kinds of music, have great presentation skills, coupled with that and you want an out of the box career - be a DJ, or an RJ.Business process outsourcing is the latest one the options available for you. One needs to have good customer service and client servicing skills.Air hostess is one of the high profile professions in India desired by many young graduates. Air hostess profession is like a dream come true for young girls. In this profession, you not only get good pay career travel lovers but you meet different people from around the world, you get to see different locations, you get chance to meet celebrities, business tycoons and also learn a lot. Air Hostess job seems as an easy job but she has many responsibilities at the plane and it’s not an easy job. She has to greet every passenger, coordinate with security, make air travel comfortable of the passenger, to guide passenger during their seat settlement and much more. Also, Air Hostess has to handle some difficult passenger and remain patient and calm. Mostly, women choose the career of air hostess but those men who choose the career are called ‘Stewards’.You express yourself best through drawing, you like creativity. Cartoonists use their skill in drawing and sketching to create comic, critical or dramatic pictures to highlight or interpret published information. They may create illustrations, portraits, comic strips, animations, storyboard etc. One needs to be Creative, Observant eye, Intellect to distinguish incongruities, distinguishing features and attributes in society, which can generate interest, Business awareness.